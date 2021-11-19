Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Chevron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.83. The stock had a trading volume of 248,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447,717. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

