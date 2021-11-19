Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

