Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 81.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 97.5% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.47. 19,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,263. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.