Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 769 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after buying an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,273,000 after buying an additional 190,255 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.67. 35,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

