Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALLY opened at $48.51 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.