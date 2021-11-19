Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $41,220,468.65 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total value of $41,220,468.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total value of $23,078,021.28.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total value of $39,433,371.02.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90.

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16.

GOOG opened at $3,014.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,853.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,686.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,032.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

