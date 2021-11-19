Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL opened at $2,996.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,012.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,843.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,649.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

