Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.88

Shares of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 2288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

