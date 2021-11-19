alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.05 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($23.59) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.76 ($20.90).

AOX opened at €19.36 ($22.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.44.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

