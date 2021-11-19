Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 18,727 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,465,762.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50.

On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.

On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36.

On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $2,742,031.74.

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $1,235,366.62.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,605. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

