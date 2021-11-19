Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $524,579.25 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $524,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $792,286.96.
- On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,088,307.99.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88.
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $82.96.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
