Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $524,579.25 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $524,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $792,286.96.

On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,088,307.99.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.