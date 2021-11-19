Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00.
Square stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.14. 7,439,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889,023. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.41, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.