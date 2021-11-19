Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00.

Square stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.14. 7,439,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889,023. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.41, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

