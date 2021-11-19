Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

