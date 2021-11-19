Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 11,961 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $5,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of MMI stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.