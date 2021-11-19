Amalgamated Bank Has $416,000 Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cannae were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 5.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,988,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,964,000 after purchasing an additional 386,951 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cannae by 42.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after buying an additional 1,482,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cannae by 50.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after buying an additional 783,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,088,000 after buying an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

CNNE stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

