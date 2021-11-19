Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after acquiring an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $11,308,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

