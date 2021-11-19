Amalgamated Bank Invests $476,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneSpan by 43.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 234,582 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OneSpan by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 678,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 504.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.48 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.57 million, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.