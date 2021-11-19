Amalgamated Bank Takes $453,000 Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.71. The firm has a market cap of $743.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

