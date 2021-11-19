Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $9.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

AMRN opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

