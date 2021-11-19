American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

AEP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. 181,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

