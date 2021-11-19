American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.36 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

