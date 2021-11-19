American National Bank Buys New Stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

American National Bank bought a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hyliion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HYLN opened at $7.10 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

