American National Bank Has $37,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.