American National Bank Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05.

