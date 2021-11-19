American National Bank Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $47.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55.

