American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.26

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.26 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,917 shares of company stock worth $1,008,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

