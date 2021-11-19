America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.16. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.38. 88,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.71. The company has a market capitalization of $728.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

