America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CRMT opened at $113.78 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
