America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $113.78 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

