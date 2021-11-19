Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

