Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Amtech Systems updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

