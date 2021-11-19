Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Down 5.4%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 203,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 879% from the average session volume of 20,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

AEBZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling, and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks, and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

