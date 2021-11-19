Analysts Anticipate Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to post $109.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $407.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $435.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $781.95 million, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $782.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akumin.

AKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Clarus Securities increased their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKU stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,130. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

