Analysts Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.64. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 990.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 56,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

