Analysts Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

NYSE:HWM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 60,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,830,000 after buying an additional 657,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after purchasing an additional 395,178 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

