Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.06. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 25,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

