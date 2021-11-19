Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.06. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HUN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 25,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
