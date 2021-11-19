Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

