Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Sotera Health posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of SHC opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 188.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.