Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the highest is $5.40 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $63.29. 21,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,051. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

