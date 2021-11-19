Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the highest is $5.40 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $63.29. 21,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,051. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.