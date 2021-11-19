Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Desktop Metal (DM)

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2021 – Desktop Metal is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Desktop Metal had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2021 – Desktop Metal had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Desktop Metal had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

10/7/2021 – Desktop Metal is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

9/30/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

9/28/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

9/23/2021 – Desktop Metal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Desktop Metal stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 75,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,168. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

