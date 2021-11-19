Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT at $3,178.21

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,178.21.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.33 on Tuesday, reaching $3,024.51. 26,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,853.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,686.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,032.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

