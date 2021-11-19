Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Target Price at €3.78

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.79 ($4.31).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.34) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.55) to €4.30 ($4.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.47) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

