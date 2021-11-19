Analysts Set frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target at $54.33

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.47. 486,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

