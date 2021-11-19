Analysts Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) PT at $115.86

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.86.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.