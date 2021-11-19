Analysts Set MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target at $14.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,508. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.