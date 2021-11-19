Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $21.90

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

PAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

