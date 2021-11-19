Analysts Set S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Price Target at $29.82

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

