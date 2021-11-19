Analyzing Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global-e Online and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 8 0 3.00 Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global-e Online currently has a consensus target price of $68.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. Amesite has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 438.46%. Given Amesite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amesite is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -22.26% 2.16% 1.50% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global-e Online and Amesite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $136.38 million 67.02 $3.91 million N/A N/A Amesite $60,000.00 476.15 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

Global-e Online has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Amesite on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

