Analyzing Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) & Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and Endologix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.26 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.11 Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million N/A N/A

Endologix has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intersect ENT and Endologix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 5 0 0 2.00 Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus price target of $27.96, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Endologix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endologix beats Intersect ENT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

