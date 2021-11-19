Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Shares of Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL) rose 21.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 820,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £3.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20.

Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile (LON:ADL)

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

