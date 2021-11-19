Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AND. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.17.

AND opened at C$45.10 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 37.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

